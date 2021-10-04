Major NXT Name In WWE Draft Conversation?

One big NXT name could be on the table for a main roster callup.

The second night of the WWE draft will take place on tonight’s (Oct. 4) edition of Monday Night Raw. There has been much speculation regarding who could be switching brands. We’ve seen a report from Wrestle Votes that one Monday Night Raw writer was adamant about wanting Finn Balor on the red brand now that Drew McIntyre has moved to SmackDown.

Now, PWInsider is reporting that WALTER is in the United States and there have been rumblings about doing something with him outside of NXT UK. WALTER is coming off another instant classic with Ilja Dragunov at TakeOver 36 back in August. Dragunov ended the 870-day NXT United Kingdom Title reign of WALTER.

Just like the Wrestle Votes report with Balor, this report from PWInsider does NOT confirm that WALTER is on his way to Raw or SmackDown tonight. You’ve heard it before, plans change all the time and some ideas don’t make it to TV. If WALTER does indeed get his name called in the draft tonight, we’ll be sure to let you know.

Do you think it’s time for WALTER to make his way to the main roster?