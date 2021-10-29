MLW Eyeing Top Star from Ring of Honor?

MLW may have its sights set on a former ROH World Champion.

The wrestling world was hit with some stunning news this week. ROH will be going dark to undergo a “reconceptualizing” process. As a result, all contracted ROH talent has been released.

Could RUSH Return To MLW?

RUSH is one of the major names that is now without a job due to the ROH restructuring. There’s no doubt that he is an elite talent who won’t be out of work for long. The question is, where will he end up?

MLW head honcho Court Bauer has a history with RUSH and it’s a positive one. Appearing on Busted Open Radio, Bauer didn’t deny that RUSH is a great asset for any promotion.

“RUSH because I had him before and with my fans, I mean I have a Spanish language show on beIN Espanol, we always go down to Mexico. We offered him a deal, Ring of Honor countered and he went with Ring of Honor. I sold out Cicero Stadium with RUSH. I know his [drawing] power. I know the guy’s injured but I think he’s gonna come back strong.”

Back in September, RUSH underwent emergency knee surgery. The injury will keep him out of action anywhere from 8-12 months. RUSH was already set to become a free agent at the beginning of 2022. He told Sports Illustrated that he wouldn’t mind speaking with other promotions.

RUSH is a former two-time ROH World Champion. His second reign lasted 498 days. A good chunk of that was due to ROH going dark during the COVID-19 pandemic. He lost the championship to Bandido back in July.

