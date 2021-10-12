New Crown Jewel Match Announced After Raw, Updated Card

WWE has confirmed that hometown star Mansoor will be facing Mustafa Ali in a one-on-one match at the upcoming Crown Jewel PPV from Saudi Arabia.

This week’s episode of Monday Night Raw saw these two stars teaming up to face Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander. The Hurt Business members won this bout.

The tension between Mansoor and Ali continued after the fight. This led to Ali attacking his former partner during a backstage interview with Kevin Patrick.

The former Retribution leader was interviewed backstage after the show went off air. He issued a challenge to the Saudi Arabian star for a match. WWE has since confirmed this bout.

This is the seventh match that has been announced for the upcoming PPV. After the latest confirmation, here is the updated match card for the upcoming event:

Universal Championship Match: Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns

Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns WWE Championship Match: Drew McIntyre vs. Big E

Drew McIntyre vs. Big E Triple Threat SmackDown Women’s Championship Match: Sasha Banks vs. Bianca Belair vs. Becky Lynch

Sasha Banks vs. Bianca Belair vs. Becky Lynch Raw Tag Team Championship Match: AJ Styles and Omos vs. Randy Orton and Riddle

AJ Styles and Omos vs. Randy Orton and Riddle No Holds Barred Match: Bobby Lashley vs. WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg

Bobby Lashley vs. WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg Hell In A Cell Match: Edge vs. Seth Rollins

Edge vs. Seth Rollins Singles Match: Mansoor vs. Mustafa Ali

WWE Crown Jewel will take place on October 21 from the Mohammed Abdu Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia