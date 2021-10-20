New Crown Jewel Match Announced On The Bump

The Usos vs. Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander has been announced for the kick-off pre-show of the upcoming Crown Jewel PPV from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The match was first announced by Kayla Braxton on the latest episode of The Bump. The news has since been confirmed by WWE on their official website.

As of this writing, the Usos are not scheduled to defend their SmackDown tag titles against The Hurt Business at Crown Jewel. The company is only promoting this match as a classic showdown between the two teams.

The Usos have long been associated with Roman Reigns. They have formed the bloodline faction with Reigns after his heel turn.

Benjamin and Alexander, on the other hand, reunited with Bobby Lashley during a recent Raw episode after their break-up earlier this year. Though they haven’t been seen with the All-Mighty all that much in the last couple weeks.

With this latest announcement and the confirmation of the King Of The Ring and Queen’s Crown finals, the match card for the upcoming PPV seems to be complete.

The fifth WWE Saudi Arabian show will take place on Thursday, October 21. The PPV event will start at 12 pm EST. Check out the worldwide start time & updated match card for Crown Jewel 2021.