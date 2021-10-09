New WWE Performance Center Coach Was Trained By CM Punk

WWE has hired former indie wrestling star Allison Danger to work as a coach in the Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, according to reports from Wrestling Observer.

The female star previously worked as a guest coach at the PC in mid-May. She was then brought to the SummerSlam week tryout in Las Vegas.

Danger was apparently brought in for the tryout from Vegas in August because she lived in the area. She worked with the talents giving their auditions at the event.

The SummerSlam week appearance, alongside her guest coaching gig earlier this year seems to have served as the catalyst for her full-time signing with the company.

The 44-year-old Allison Danger is the younger sister of ECW original Steve Corino. Corino currently works as a producer and trainer for WWE behind the scenes as well.

It’s interesting to note that the former wrestling star was trained by the current AEW star CM Punk, among others including her brother and the Chikara wrestle factory.

Allison Danger is not the only star to have been hired by WWE as a Performance Center coach recently. It was revealed earlier this week that former Spirit Squad member Kenny Dykstra has also been working at the PC the last few weeks.