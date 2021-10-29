Paul Wight Has Massive Praise For CM Punk’s Promo Ability

Paul Wight thinks CM Punk is one of the best storytellers in wrestling.

Punk has made a positive impact on the AEW locker room since making his return to the wrestling industry. We’ve seen AEW stars such as Ricky Starks praise Punk for being willing to give advice to anyone. In terms of his performance both in the ring and on the mic, Paul Wight believes CM Punk hasn’t missed a beat.

Wight made an appearance on the Brandon Kravitz podcast and he gave his take on what makes Punk believable in the ring and on the mic.

“I love CM Punk’s matches because he starts slower and builds toward the end. By the end, you’re going nuts because he pulls you right in with his work and his ability to tell that story in the ring, and he’s great on the microphone. His timing on the promo when he came back in Chicago– if you are a younger talent and are looking at cadence, and meaning, and telling a story, and how to cut a promo, that promo is one of the best promos that I have ever heard for storytelling.”

Punk is a Great Storyteller

Paul Wight has cut his share of great promos over the years, However, Punk is on a different level. Wight feels that Punk masterfully explained why he left wrestling, why he returned and left fans wanting more. Punk’s storytelling abilities in and out of the ring make him a huge asset to AEW.

“CM Punk told a story, he didn’t knock anybody or bury anything. He spoke from his heart about how things affected him and he took you on that journey and made you understand why he was gone so long, but then he made you understand what brought him back. That’s what you want to do in a promo, you want to have a beginning, middle, and end, and tell a story, and Punk is a great storyteller on the microphone and in the ring. To have him back, it was a great shot in the arm.”

Punk is fresh off a victory over Bobby Fish on the Halloween episode of Dynamite. AEW Full Gear is coming up on Nov. 13 and Punk doesn’t have a match on the PPV currently. A leaked bout sheet featured Punk vs. MJF‘s bodyguard Wardlow but Tony Khan has claimed that list was simply filled with ideas and nothing was finalized.

