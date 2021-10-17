Premiere Date For John Cena’s Peacemaker TV Series

The announced Peacemaker TV series featuring the 16 time world champion John Cena as the title character will be premiering next year in January.

The DC Fandome event featured a few big announcements. The show saw the debut of new footage for a number of upcoming projects such as Matt Reeves’ The Batman, The Rock‘s Black Adam and more.

A new trailer for the upcoming series featuring the cenation leader was also released. It was revealed that the show featuring Cena will debut on HBO Max on January 13, 2022.

The eight-episode series is written by Guardians Of The Galaxy director James Gunn. He has also directed five of the episodes.

John Cena’s Peacemaker originally made its debut in the 2021 Suicide Squad feature film also directed by Gunn. He appeared to have died during the movie but the post-credit scene revealed that Peacemaker was still alive.

Apart from the WWE star, the show also stars Steve Agee, Jennifer Holland, Freddie Stroma, Danielle Brooks, Robert Patrick, and Chukwudi Iwuji.

The series will explore the origins of the character played by John Cena. You can check out the latest trailer for it below: