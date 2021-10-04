PROGRESS Tag Team Championship Match confirmed for Chapter 124

PROGRESS Wrestling has confirmed that their Tag Team Championships will be on the line at Chapter 124 on Saturday, October 16th.

The Smokin Aces (Charlie Sterling and Nick Riley) will be defending their gold against UK greats Kings of The North.

This is one of the biggest matches that PROGRESS has announced since their return earlier this year in the tag division, and looks set to be a barnburner when it goes up live on Peacock, WWE Network and demandPROGRESS.

PROGRESS Chapter 124

No other matches have yet been confirmed for the card, although these are expected to be revealed over the coming weeks.

This will be the first match back in PROGRESS for Kings of The North since Chapter 73: Fourth Shade of Green, back in 2018.

Bonesaw and Damien Corvin lost to WWE NXT Superstar Pete Dunne and WWE NXT UK Superstar Trent Seven at that show and they have not been booked since that date, until now.

WHERE AND HOW TO WATCH:

WWE Network (worldwide)

demandPROGRESS (worldwide)

Peacock (US only)