PROGRESS Wrestling Chapter 125 announced for 11/13

PROGRESS Wrestling will be making their return to Peacock, WWE Network and demandPROGRESS on Saturday 13th November.

The company confirmed that Charles Crowley will be hosting the show, titled ‘Castle of Illusion,’ and as of writing there are currently no matches confirmed for the event.

This will be PROGRESS’ first show since Chapter 124: Cakehorn! which aired on Peacock, WWE Network and demandPROGRESS on Saturday October 16th.

The matches for the show will be announced over the next couple of weeks, with some of the major stars of the company likely to appear such as Cara Noir, Chris Ridgeway, Lykos Gym and Dan Moloney.

Here is the card from Chapter 124, which is available to watch back on the aforementioned streaming services now:

PROGRESS Tag Team Championship Match: Smokin’ Aces vs Kings Of The North

Revelations Of Divine Love Round 1: Laura Di Matteo vs Skye Smitson

Ethan Allen vs Elijah

Dan Moloney, Man Like Dereiss & Jody Flesich vs Warren Banks & Lykos Gym

Revelations Of Divine Love Round 1: Rhio vs Lana Austin

Sunshine Machine vs LK Mezinger & Sandy Beach

Gene Munny vs Danny Black

Luke Jacobs vs KEINEN Krishna

Raven Creed vs Lizzy Evo

PROGRESS Chapter 125

As noted, the show will be available to watch on Saturday, November 13th at 5PM GMT on Peacock, WWE Network and demandPROGRESS.

WHERE AND HOW TO WATCH:

WWE Network (worldwide)

demandPROGRESS (worldwide)

Peacock (US only)