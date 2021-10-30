Rey Mysterio Considered Retirement Before Dominik’s Debut

Rey Mysterio was considering hanging his boots for good and ending his three-decade long run as a professional wrestler before his son Dominik made his wrestling debut.

The wrestling legend recently spoke to Scott Fishman of TV Insider where he discussed a number of things. During the interview, he also revealed that he was thinking about hanging up the mask before Dominik stepped in the ring:

“Before my son even stepped in the ring I thought maybe it was time to hang up the mask.” said Mysterio, “Having my son kick off his career gave me a moment of renewal. It was a rebirth.”

The former world champion explained that he sees his younger self in his son. According to him, Dominik has reminded him of his passion for wrestling and inspired him to stay in the industry:

“I thought I was losing my passion in 2019 and that my career was coming to an end. My son was able to boost my energy and help me keep going.”

When asked how he is able to maintain the high flying style fans have come to know him for, Rey Mysterio said that it’s the passion for the sport that keeps him going.

The master of 619 made his return to WWE programming during the 2018 Royal Rumble in January and became a regular roster member in October. Dominik made his in-ring debut for the company during the SummerSlam 2020 event.