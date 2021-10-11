Ricky Starks Clears The Air On In-Ring Status

Ricky Starks has cleared up any misconceptions about his time away from the ring.

On the Oct. 8 edition of AEW Rampage, Starks made his return to the ring. He defended the FTW Championship against former Team Taz member Brian Cage. Thanks to interference from Powerhouse Hobbs and Hook, Starks was able to hit Roshambo for the three-count.

Given that he was away from the ring but had still been seen on TV for months, some speculated that Ricky Starks may have not been fully healed from his neck injury. During a chat with Denise Salcedo of Instinct Culture, Starks put those rumors to rest.

“No, the situation is that I’ve been cleared since July, I had a match in Austin, and that was my first match after the neck injury, and I’ve been cleared thereafter. For whatever reason people just put together ‘well he isn’t on TV because of that.’ That was never stated, that was never confirmed, or anything like that. I do appreciate having the time off though, to further heal up my neck.”

Starks also said he appreciated AEW for allowing him to slow things down a bit before he got back inside the ring. He believes other promotions may have been quick to rush him back to action.

Starks has been seen on AEW Rampage often in the commentary booth. He claims to have taken over Mark Henry’s spot. Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reported that Starks isn’t a permanent fixture, rather the promotion will be rotating the booth for Rampage.