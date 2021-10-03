Riddle Gives His Thoughts On NXT 2.0

As one of the final stars to be called up to the main roster before the rebranding of NXT, Riddle likes the revamp of the brand. He thinks they are doing a good job of pushing new talent. One-half of the current Raw tag team champions recently made an appearance on the After The Bell podcast. He discussed topics such as the biggest thing he has learned from Randy Orton and more.

Giving his thoughts on the re-design of WWE‘s third brand, Riddle said that he likes the new colors. Though he is not so sure about the 2.0 moniker:

“I like the colors, I like the colorfulness, but I don’t know about the 2.0, I don’t think they needed the 2.0, but hey, I get it, we’ve evolved to the next level of NXT. I like it. I feel like, right now, they’re doing a great job of catering and pushing newer talent. Instead of getting guys with huge independent reputations and just putting them in the forefront, it’s really good that they’re building stars.”

Riddle Compares Bron Breakker To Goldberg

The former UFC star also gave his opinion on the fastest rising star of NXT 2.0, Bron Breakker. Riddle claimed that the son of wrestling veteran Rick Steiner reminds him of a young Goldberg with the way he moves around the ring:

“Bron Breakker, dude’s a house, guys pretty stacked, you know? I mean, right now, he reminds me of a younger Goldberg. I feel like him on the mic, he’s very short, very intense, and then in the ring, he’s not doing a lot of dips and dives, but he definitely gets the job done. The guys a ball of muscle, that’s all I can say.”

The Raw star continued by saying that he thinks of Bron when he thinks about up and coming future guys. He claimed that the heavyweight star could be fighting for the world championship in three years. Riddle admitted that only time will tell whether this actually happens, but from what he has seen, Bron Breakker seems to have a bright future ahead.