Riddle Hopeful About Goldberg Match In 2022

Riddle has not given up on a potential encounter with Goldberg and the outspoken star is hoping to finally step in the ring with the WCW veteran in 2022.

One-half of the current Raw tag team champions recently appeared on the Cheap Heat podcast. He discussed things such as getting heat for his remarks on Roman Reigns, still wanting a match with Brock Lesnar, and more.

Speaking of Goldberg, Riddle claimed that he has grown on the former WCW champion. He is hoping that the encounter between the two will finally happen in the coming year because it will sell tickets:

“I’ll be honest, I think I’ve grown on the guy. I think he’s grown on me a little. I think that match can possibly happen. We both went to Saudi. We were both on the same airplane. We bumped into each other quite a few times on that airplane.

I think we can get that match. I think we pull that one out. No promises but I’m hoping by 2022, we get Riddle vs. Goldberg. It will sell tickets.”

The former UFC star also discussed the difference between the preparation of MMA and wrestling. He said that wrestling is different as it requires nonstop preparation.

Riddle explained that you have to look the part and be ready to recite a whole paragraph or two on live TV anytime. Though he claimed that once you get competent enough, it’s almost like a therapy session because you get to express yourself.

