ROH Looking To Sell Its Tape Library

ROH made the major announcement of going dark for the first quarter of 2022 earlier yesterday. Now reports have revealed that they are trying to sell their tape library.

According to Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated, the promotion’s tape library is available for purchase, and it will be sold to the highest bidder. They are, however, asking for significant money, much more than the current market dictates.

According to the report, ROH has been trying to move the Sinclair-owned footage from 2012 to the present day for more than a year now.

The tape library includes footage of early careers of some of the biggest pro-wrestling names of the current generation, including stars from both WWE and AEW.

The ROH archives could showcase the starting careers of people such as Seth Rollins, Bryan Danielson, CM Punk, Cesaro, Samoa Joe, The Young Bucks, Kenny Omega, and Moose among others.

This tape library also includes the All In PPV that led to the creation of AEW. While Tony Khan‘s promotion owns the trademark for the All In name, ROH officially owns all the footage for the PPV event.

Khan revealed recently that they are in talks to launch the AEW library on a streaming platform. An addition such as this could boost the interest in AEW’s streaming services significantly.

WWE has also shown interest in purchasing the tape library previously. The two companies had negotiated over it in 2017.

Though this was prior to the Peacock deal. WWE has released many former ROH stars since then so we will have to see if they still have the same level of interest now.