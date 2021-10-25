Sasha Banks Feels WWE Women’s Division Is Stronger Than Ever

Sasha Banks believes that there has been a significant evolution in WWE‘s women’s division.

Banks is one of WWE’s top female stars. She is a five-time Raw Women’s Champion and a former SmackDown Women’s Champion. Sasha Banks is also a former two-time Women’s Tag Team Champion with Bayley.

Sasha Banks Praises WWE Women’s Division

During an interview with Bleacher Report, Banks expressed her belief that WWE’s women’s division has never been stronger.

“The WWE women’s division is the best it’s ever been. I think it’s the greatest of any era from top to bottom and I can’t wait to see what more the future brings, even from NXT 2.0. To see how many women are down there from when I first started—there was only a group of eight and now there’s maybe a group of 30—just to see the growth from then to now is so beautiful.”

WWE has seen a massive change in its women’s division over the years. In the Attitude Era, female talent were used pretty much exclusively for sex appeal. Things didn’t change overnight but throughout the years, WWE has treated its female talent like the athletes they are.

The WWE draft has come and gone. Banks remains on the SmackDown roster. She brawled with the current SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte to end the Oct. 22 episode. The brawl ended the disastrous title exchange segment.