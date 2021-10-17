Sasha Banks On Mysterious SummerSlam Absence: ‘I Am Not Telling You Anything’

Sasha Banks‘ SummerSlam absence was a mysterious affair and the former women’s champion is intending to keep it that way at least for now. The boss recently had an interview with New York Post. She discussed things such as her upcoming Crown Jewel match, potential future clash with Charlotte Flair and more.

When asked if her recent small breaks from WWE programming help keep things fresh, Banks claimed that they are not really breaks. She explained that she is a big star outside WWE and according to Banks; she is always busy:

“I’m a big star outside of the WWE, if you didn’t know. So I’m really booked and busy. If I can’t make the jet on time, I can’t make the jet on time. I can’t just have the plane waiting for me on their hands and feet. I’m just really busy. To me it’s nothing. I’m just showing up to work when I’m booked for work.”

Sasha Banks On The Reason For Her SummerSlam Absense

Sasha Banks plays Koska Reeves in The Mandalorian

Her most recent break that created a lot of headlines was during the SummerSlam weekend. The SmackDown star was advertised for the show until the last minute but Becky Lynch ended up replacing her at the PPV. When inquired about the reason behind it, Sasha Banks said that there is no reason:

“There’s no reason. I’m not telling you anything. (Laughs). You’re not Oprah. You’re not the WWE Network; you’re not getting me the views. I’m not telling you my secrets. You can read my book. You can read my documentary when I want to speak about it. Thank you very much.”

There is speculation that this absence could have something to do with the reported filming of season three of The Mandalorian TV series. It was expected to go on floor towards the end of this year. When asked if we can see her in the spin-off series about Boba Fett, Sasha Banks once again explained that she cannot say anything because of the strict rules of Disney.