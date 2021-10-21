Sasha Banks Plans To Send A Message At WWE Crown Jewel

The upoming Crown Jewel match is bigger than a championship bout for Sasha Banks. According to her, it’s about sending a message to everyone that they can achieve anything they want. The boss spoke to New York Post ahead of the Saudi event. She discussed how WWE is always striving to do more, mentioning how there are two women’s matches on the PPV this time.

When asked the message she hopes comes across in her women’s match, Banks said that she wants not only females but everyone to know that they can do anything:

“When I go out there and perform, I want not just only females, [but] children, males, I want them to all know that I can do anything, they can accomplish anything no matter what as long as they put their heart and their soul out there. Anybody can have their whole dreams come true.”

Sasha Banks On Importance Of Her Abu Dhabi Match

WWE Crown Jewel

Sasha Banks have previously made history by competing in the first women’s wrestling match in the region. She wrestled Alexa Bliss for the Raw women’s championship in Abu Dhabi back in 2017. Discussing the bout, the former champion said that it was one of the top five things she has ever done in her career:

“To see little kids’ faces and women’s faces of just … they’ve never seen anything like that before, In Abu Dhabi that was such a special moment for me. It’s one of the top-five things that I’ve ever done in my career. It’s something that I take with me for the rest of my life, just the feeling alone.”

Sasha Banks alongside Bianca Belair will challenge Becky Lynch for the SmackDown women’s championship in a triple threat match at the event.

This isn’t the only women’s match on the Crown Jewel match card. It will also feature the finals of the Queen’s Crown tournament.