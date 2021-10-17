Sasha Banks Reveals Her Pick To Win The Queen’s Crown Tournament

The ongoing Queen’s Crown tournament has some interesting possibilities for the potential inaugural winner. Sasha Banks has named a strong contestant as her pick to win the competition.

The former women’s champion recently had an interview with New York post. She discussed things such as Bayley‘s absence from WWE programming and more.

Banks was also asked for her prediction for the ongoing tournament. Sasha first mentioned how Doudrop is looking really impressive, but she then said that she will have to put her money on Shayna Baszler:

“That is tough. Doudrop just came on the scene. She is looking really impressive. Out of all of those girls I might have to put my money on Shayna Baszler. I think she has a lot to prove and she’s just one of the toughest competitors ever.”

Apart from this, Sasha Banks also discussed her mysterious absence from the SummerSlam PPV. She hinted that she was working on some other projects during the time, though the boss didn’t provide a lot of details.

Shayna Baszler will be facing Doudrop in the semifinals of the Queen’s Crown tournament on Raw this Monday. The winner will face Zelina Vega in the finals at the upcoming Crown Jewel PPV from Saudi Arabia.