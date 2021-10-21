Sasha Banks Says She Won’t Be In Mandalorian Season Three

There has been some speculation that the mysterious SummerSlam absence of Sasha Banks had something to do with her role in The Mandalorian TV series.

These rumors stirred up from the comments made by the boss herself but now she has claimed that she won’t be a part of the upcoming season of the show.

Banks revealed this during a recent interview with Bleacher Report. Sasha said that being part of the show was incredible but she won’t be appearing on the next season:

“I’m not on the next season, but it was incredible being on The Mandalorian on Star Wars. To be on a franchise that is so huge and so loved, just look at the reception from fans outside of the WWE Universe. It was the best feeling of all time.”

Sasha Banks Teases Future Projects

Though not being part of The Mandalorian doesn’t mean fans will not get to see Sasha Banks in the acting world anymore. According to her, the show was a learning curve and she can’t wait for her fans to see what’s next:

“It was such a learning curve and something I wasn’t expecting, but now I’m in this whole new Hollywood world and it’s going amazingly. I’m so excited for the fans, and I can’t wait for my fans to see what’s next.”

Apart from this, Sasha Banks also talked about the Luke Skywalker appearance during the final episode of season two. She discussed how she was at SmackDown when the episode was released and claimed that it was really cool to see her co-workers freak out about something that she was part of outside wrestling.