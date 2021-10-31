Several ROH Talent Asked If Promotion Would Closing For Good

The news that Ring of Honor would be going on hiatus until 2022 shocked many in the wrestling industry, with performers inside the company reportedly asking Joe Koff himself if the company was going out of business for good.

PWInsider recently confirmed that talent took the issue up directly with Koff on a recent Zoom call with talent.

“We are told by numerous Ring of Honor talents that on the Zoom call this week, numerous talents called upon Joe Koff to tell them that the promotion was over, if it was actually closing” PWInsider noted.

Joe Koff Answers Talent Worries

It was also revealed by the site that “during the call, Koff repeatedly told them that the company would continue on and resume live events in April.”

The entire roster of ROH is also reportedly booked for the November TV tapings, as was to be expected.

We hope to provide more on the story and the future of the company as it develops. It is believed that ROH will still be running and get back to their live event schedule around April 2022, providing that the easing of restrictions following the COVID-19 pandemic continues.