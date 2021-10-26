Shawn Michaels Says It’s Impossible For Him To Fill Triple H’s WWE NXT Role

Triple H hasn’t been present at the WWE NXT 2.0 events since he had undergone a procedure for a genetic heart issue in early September.

Shawn Michaels has been filling in for Triple H while running things backstage at the events. The WWE Hall of Famer spoke to Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated to promote the Halloween Havoc edition of NXT 2.0 on Tuesday night and during it, spoke about it.

Michaels views it as a situation to step in for his best friend as a way to pay him back for years of friendship.

“Trying to step in and fill his role is impossible to do. Everybody here misses him unbelievably, especially me. But I always go back to this—everything in real life takes precedence over everything else. This was a situation where my best friend needed my help and needed me to step in, so I look at this as an opportunity, in a small way, to thank him for everything he did for me earlier in my career.

Taking over the responsibilities here is a drop in the bucket compared to what he did for me all those years back. I’m honored to at least have the opportunity to pay him back a little bit and be there for him. That’s what this whole company does—this whole relaunch has been everyone pulling together, and I’m energized and inspired to keep this NXT territory going strong during his absence.”

For the last few years, Michaels has been the right-hand man of Triple H, who had been overseeing the creative process of the brand, in addition to being a coach and Producer.