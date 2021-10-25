Tay Conti Reveals Forbidden Door Dream Matches

Fans have gotten to see a number of dream matches in recent times that wouldn’t have been possible without the opening of the forbidden door. Tay Conti has revealed her own picks for dream matches outside her current promotion.

The AEW star recently had an interview with Pro Wrestling Illustrated. She discussed things such as her life before wrestling, how she got into the business, and more.

During the interview, Conti also revealed her forbidden door dream matches, naming a couple of Japanese wrestling veterans among others:

“Ok, first of all Asuka, my dream match. Her match with Sara [Del Ray] my old coach [made me like] ah I wanna do it. I would say Giulia from Stardom, and [Meiko] Satomura.”

Tay Conti is a Brazilian professional wrestler who first started her career in WWE in 2016. She signed with AEW in August last year after getting released by WWE as part of the coronavirus budget cuts.

The 25-year-old is currently the #1 ranking female star in AEW. As a result, she will be getting a shot at the AEW women’s world champion Britt Baker at the upcoming Full Gear PPV. You can check out the other announced Full Gear match here.