Tessa Blanchard Reportedly Set To Return To Wrestling

It looks like Tessa Blanchard has a landing spot and a revival is on the horizon.

Blanchard hasn’t been seen inside the ring since her nasty split from Impact Wrestling during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. At the time, Blanchard was the Impact World Champion.

Fightful is reporting that Blanchard is being factored into plans for the relaunch of Women of Wrestling (WOW). At this time, Fightful was unable to confirm whether or not Tessa Blanchard has signed a contract with the company.

In addition, there will be another former WOW wrestler who will also play a pivotal role in the relaunch of the promotion. It’s been said that a press conference is scheduled for Wednesday (Oct. 6). WOW has yet to sort out roster plans.

Fans expecting WOW to get back up and running quickly will need to have a bit more patience. The Fightful report notes that this relaunch isn’t expected to happen imminently. It appears it’s in the very early stages but at the very least, the company wants people to know of its plans to return.

WOW and AXS TV parted ways back in June 2020. The split wasn’t surprising as Impact Wrestling made its way to AXS following a purchase.

