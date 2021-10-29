Tony Nese Calls 205 Live ‘Wrestling Purgatory’

Tony Nese admits he feels 205 Live was a road that led to nowhere.

Nese competed in the Cruiserweight Classic and was eliminated by Brian Kendrick. He made his main roster debut back in Sept. 2016. He won the Cruiserweight Championship at the WrestleMania 35 Kickoff show back in 2019. Tony Nese held the title for 77 days.

Tony Nese Admits He Felt 205 Live Was A Dead End

Nese was released from his WWE contract back in June. He had spent the majority of his time being lost in the shuffle on 205 Live.

Speaking to Chris Van Vliet, Nese shared his belief that 205 Live felt like an endless loop that wrestlers couldn’t get out of.

“We would always say that we were in this wrestling purgatory. Even though I was there, when it comes to the company’s decisions, I’m on the outside looking in too. This is all speculation, but it seemed like they had an idea for the show. It was Triple H’s idea, it was his baby. He wanted the show to have a yearly tournament, win/loss records, all that stuff. He wanted it to be a different feel. As soon as it was announced that the cruiserweights would be a part of RAW, that was where Vince was like, ‘No, it’s my show now.’ All that other stuff went out the window.”

Nese recently appeared on AEW TV and Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio reported that he signed with the promotion. Nese has since confirmed the report.

On the Oct. 27 episode of AEW Dynamite, Nese was shown in the crowd. He was observing the TNT Championship match between Sammy Guevara and Ethan Page. Guevara defeated Page to retain his title. It’ll be interesting to see if Nese will eventually challenge for the TNT gold.

