Tony Nese On What Vince McMahon Said About His He-Man Inspired Gear

Tony Nese has been making headlines recently after debuting for All Elite Wrestling and he already has an idea on how he wants to differentiate his AEW character from his WWE persona. The former champion was recently a guest on Insight with Chris Van Vliet. He discussed things such as getting released from WWE and more.

Discussing the ideas he has for his AEW persona, Nese said that he will continue being the premier athlete but he wants to play a character that is a little bit more serious:

“So the Premier Athlete is still going to be who I am and what I represent, but I do want it to be a little bit more of a serious thing rather than ‘Hey look at my abs.’ I love being booed and flexing, but at the same time, I switched up my look to where I am wearing more branded stuff.”

What Vince McMahon Said About Tony Nese’s Gear

Tony Nese

Tony Nese continued his explanation mentioning how in WWE he was just trying to get a pop with his gear that looked good. He also recalled an interesting remark from Vince McMahon about one of his attires:

“In WWE, I was just trying to pop by getting gear that just looked good. I wore a jacket because they told me I needed something up top. They said ‘You should wear something, but don’t cover up anything.’

For 1 show I wore a He-Man type thing, but nobody thought it looked cool, Vince said ‘Is he wearing a bra out there?’ Straight after I heard that, I threw it into the garbage.”

Tony Nese claimed that he wants to be taken more seriously in AEW. He wants to be his own brand though he will still be kissing his biceps and continue flexing. The former WWE star made his first appearance for AEW during the October 23 episode of Dynamite. He has since made his in-ring debut for the company as well.

