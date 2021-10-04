Big Trade Rumored For Tonight’s WWE Draft

One top babyface on the SmackDown brand could be in for a change of scenery.

Night two of the WWE draft will take place tonight (Oct. 4). We’ve already seen big names such as Drew McIntyre make the jump from Raw to SmackDown. Now that the former WWE Champion is off Monday Nights, the brand is in need of another top face not named Big E.

Enter Finn Balor?

Balor recently competed against Roman Reigns for the WWE Universal Championship. He even busted out the Demon persona for the match. Balor ended up snapping the top rope when he went for Coup de Grace, costing him the match.

Wrestle Votes reports that one writer on Raw has been pushing for Balor to make his way to the red brand.

“WWE has done a better job this go-around of keeping draft results wrapped up. Good job by them. Only speculation I heard over the weekend included a story about how a RAW writer ‘banged the table’ for Finn Balor, to be used in McIntyre’s role now on Monday nights. We shall see.”

(Photo: WWE)

Of course, this isn’t confirmation that Balor will indeed be drafted tonight. From the looks of it, however, there is a strong supporter of the potential move. We’ll see whether or not the writer’s wish will come true.

