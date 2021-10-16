Tribute To The Troops 2021 Spoilers

The annual Tribute to the Troops event was taped last night in Ontario California’s Toyota Arena. 3 matches were taped for the show including a WWE Championship match with Big E defending against Dolph Ziggler. According to a report from PW Insider, the show is set to air on Fox on November 14th, 2021.

Tribute to the Troops 2021 Match Results:

WWE Championship

Big E (c) defeated Dolph Ziggler Bianca Belair defeated Liv Morgan Non-Title

Roman Reigns defeated Shinsuke Nakamura

Paul gets in front of the crowd as we set up for Tribute To The Troops. #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/qR87juJvy9 — The Super Kick Society (@TheSuperKickPod) October 16, 2021

Tribute to the Troops History

This will be the 18th edition of the Tribute to the Troops show. The first took place in 2003. It is said to have been the brainchild of John “Bradshaw” Layfield. From 2003-2010 the event was held in Iraq aside from 2005 when it was held in Afghanistan.

Before last year’s event, former Marine Lacey Evans spoke to TV Insider about what the event means to her.

“You never want to let your brothers and sisters down,” Evans said. “There is a camaraderie if you have been in the military. We’re expected to be strong emotionally, physically, and mentally. Once you get out, you miss being in the military every day. But at least my job allows me to be surrounded by them on and off because WWE has so many partnerships. They have ones with the USO, Hire Heroes, Tribute to the Troops. I still get to see my brothers and sisters. It’s not climbing through the mud anymore, [but] it keeps me motivated as ever.”