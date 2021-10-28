Update On Tyson Fury’s Relationship With Vince McMahon

Tyson Fury remains in regular touch with WWE boss Vince McMahon following his pro wrestling debut at Crown Jewel 2019 match against Braun Strowman.

Paris Fury, wife of the reigning lineal heavyweight boxing champion, recently spoke with BBC Newcastle. During the conversation, she discussed the possibility of her husband returning to WWE in the future.

Paris revealed that Tyson is good friends with McMahon and taking part in a WWE event is like taking a trip to Disneyland.

Like a Disneyland Trip

“He is in touch with Vince McMahon all the time,” she said. “He loves it. My sons are all big fans of it. For Tyson to do it is kind of like a Disneyland trip, the kids love to go and they meet all the wrestlers.”

Discussing the possibility of Tyson Fury making an in-ring return, Paris then mentioned how the boxing star wants to be the cool dad before claiming that he will bounce back into the ring one day for sure:

“Being a young man, he told me he was a fan of all these wrestlers. So he’s definitely probably going to go into that again. I’m sure he will bounce into that WWE ring one of the days.”

Tyson Fury had his latest fight on October 9, 2021 where he defeated Deontay Wilder in their third boxing match against each other. Big E made an appearance during the show and he introduced both the fighters before the bout.

