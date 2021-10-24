Update On Lance Archer After Scary Dynamite Spot

Lance Archer has provided an update on his health after his scary landing during match with Eddie Kingston on last night’s episode of Dynamite. The murderhawk monster took on his Twitter to thank the AEW officials for taking care of him. He suggested that the injury wasn’t as bad as it looked and promised that he will be back:

“Listen. We choose to do this and take our health n lives in our hands every night. I’ve done that move hundreds of times over my career. Just under rotated. Coulda been MUCH worse. Thank you to ALL at @AEW for taking AMAZING care of me and protecting me. I’ll BE BACK!”

Last night’s episode of Dynamite saw the former champion facing Kingston in a first round AEW world title eliminator tournament match. At one point during the bout, Lance Archer tried to hit a moonsault off the top rope. However, he couldn’t rotate completely and landed on his head.

The referee and Doctor Sampson both checked on the AEW star. The officials then wrapped up the match quickly and Kingston rolled his opponent for the win. The injured star will obviously be going through more testing. Though his tweet and the fact that he was able to walk back to the locker room area by himself are positive news for his fans. We’ll keep you updated on his status.