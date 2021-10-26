Update On Post Draft Plans For Brock Lesnar And Other Free Agents

A number of superstars were not picked by any brand during the latest WWE Drafts, making them free agents. This list included names such as the beast incarnate Brock Lesnar and the empress of tomorrow Asuka.

Now PWinsider has provided an update on which brand some of these free agents might end up on. The site has revealed which rosters they are listed internally.

According to the report, Lesnar who proclaimed himself to be a free agent during the draft is listed under the SmackDown brand. This makes sense as it appears that his storyline with Roman Reigns will continue in the coming times.

Asuka, Elias, and the Lucha House Party are all currently listed as part of the Raw roster. Though there is no word yet on when they might make their return.

There are other names whose futures are still undetermined. Probably the most prominent of them all is Bayley, who is currently out of action due to a torn ACL.

Other names that have not been assigned a brand as of yet include all red everything Eva Marie and sassy southern belle Lacey Evans. We will have to see what decision the officials make for their future.