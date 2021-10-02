Update On Why Charlotte Was Drafted To SmackDown

There is now word on the reasoning for Charlotte being drafted to Friday Night SmackDown.

Charlotte is the reigning Raw Women’s Champion but she’s now on her way to the blue brand. Fans were left confused when SmackDown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch wasn’t moved over to Monday Night Raw. Becky is still available to draft on the Oct. 4 edition of Raw.

Raj Giri of Wrestling Inc is reporting that FOX officials can be thanked for Charlotte being moved to the show. It’s been said that the movers and shakers over at FOX put in a request to have her moved to SmackDown.

Giri was not able to confirm whether or not Raw will get Becky. Regardless, the Raw Women’s Championship will make its way back to the brand one way or another.

It’s interesting to note that the ending of the Oct. 1 edition of SmackDown seemingly teased a feud between Charlotte and Becky. Of course, Becky could be drafted to Raw leading to a Survivor Series showdown between the two champions in November. Again, that is only speculation at this time.

