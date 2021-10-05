WWE Announces Additional Draft Picks After Raw

The WWE Draft continued after this week’s episode of Raw during Raw Talk. The company announced some additional draft picks during the show.

The show saw picks such as The Miz being drafted to the red brand. His former tag team partner John Morrison was picked by the show as well last week.

The Hurt Business’ Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander also remained on Raw after Bobby Lashley was confirmed to be staying on the same brand earlier in the night during WWE Draft.

WWE Draft Night 2: All Additional Draft Picks

A total of 16 superstars were picked by the brands in the additional picks made during Raw Talk. Here is a list of stars that were drafted during the show:

Raw Picks

Dana Brooke

Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode

Jaxson Ryker

Veer

Liv Morgan

Mia Yim

Tamina Snuka

Tegan Nox

Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander

The Miz

SmackDown Picks

Jinder Mahal

Shanky

Natalya

Shotzi Blackheart

The company has confirmed that the updated rosters will not come to effect until the 2021 Crown Jewel PPV on October 21.

Many stars have become free agents after not being picked during the WWE Draft and it will be interesting to see what the officials have planned for them.