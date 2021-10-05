WWE Announces Additional Draft Picks After Raw

The WWE Draft continued after this week’s episode of Raw during Raw Talk. The company announced some additional draft picks during the show.
The show saw picks such as The Miz being drafted to the red brand. His former tag team partner John Morrison was picked by the show as well last week.
The Hurt Business’ Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander also remained on Raw after Bobby Lashley was confirmed to be staying on the same brand earlier in the night during WWE Draft.
WWE Draft Night 2: All Additional Draft Picks
A total of 16 superstars were picked by the brands in the additional picks made during Raw Talk. Here is a list of stars that were drafted during the show:
Raw Picks
- Dana Brooke
- Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode
- Jaxson Ryker
- Veer
- Liv Morgan
- Mia Yim
- Tamina Snuka
- Tegan Nox
- Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander
- The Miz
SmackDown Picks
- Jinder Mahal
- Shanky
- Natalya
- Shotzi Blackheart
The company has confirmed that the updated rosters will not come to effect until the 2021 Crown Jewel PPV on October 21.
Many stars have become free agents after not being picked during the WWE Draft and it will be interesting to see what the officials have planned for them.