WWE Announces Additional Draft Picks After SmackDown

WWE Draft began on this Friday’s SmackDown. The show saw several surprising changes such as the WWE Hall Of Famer Edge moving to Raw or The New Day members Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods moving to the blue brand without Big E.

However, the company only announced a total of 16 draft picks on air during the episode, which left a lot of eligible superstars undrafted.

The promotion later continued the Draft on Talking Smack and announced additional picks for both the brands before next Monday’s episode of Raw.

During the show, Raw picked Nia Jax, John Morrison, WWE 24/7 Champion Reggie, R-Truth, Drake Maverick, T-BAR, Akira Tozawa, Otis, Chad Gable, Apollo Crews, Commander Azeez, Doudrop, and Zelina Vega for the brand.

On the other hand, SmackDown drafted stars such as Aliyah, Drew Gulak, Mace, Mansoor, Mustafa Ali, and Toni Storm to the blue brand’s roster.

WWE Draft will continue on Raw with stars such as Becky Lynch, Seth Rollins, and Bobby Lashley being available to be picked by either of the brands.

You can see all the draft picks made during this week’s episode of SmackDown here and check out the reactions of stars such as Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston on the breakup of The New Day here.