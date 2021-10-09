WWE Announces Return To Canada For The First Time Since Coronavirus Pandemic

WWE confirmed that they will be returning to Canada later this year. The company announced the news during the SmackDown broadcast, confirming that they will be holding a couple of live events there later this year.

The first event will be on Wednesday, December, 29 from the Coca-Cola Coliseum in Toronto. The second will be on Thursday, December 30 at Place Bell in Laval, Quebec.

These will be the first WWE shows in Canada since the coronavirus pandemic forced them to halt touring last year. The last WWE event in the country was a Raw episode on February 24, 2020.

The event from Winnipeg was the final WWE show before their last Saudi Arabia event in Super Showdown that took place on February 27.

The show saw an appearance from the Beast Incarnate himself, Brock Lesnar. It also featured a number of WWE stars which have since been released.

The list of stars that were on the show but are no longer with the promotion includes names such as Aleister Black, Buddy Murphy, Erick Rowan, and more.

It’s unknown whether these events will be under the Raw or SmackDown brand so it’s hard to say which stars may make an appearance. We will keep you posted on the lineup for the show.