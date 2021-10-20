WWE Crown Jewel 2021: Final Match Card, Date & Worldwide Start Time

WWE is all set to present the Crown Jewel 2021 pay-per-view event from the Mohammed Abdu Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia this Thursday, October 21.

The fifth show in the partnership between the Vince McMahon owned promotion and Saudi General Sports Authority will feature stars such as Brock Lesnar, Goldberg, Edge, Roman Reigns, Becky Lynch, and Sasha Banks.

Crown Jewel will serve as an important stop for WWE on their road to the next WrestleMania event. It will determine whether the rivalry between Lesnar and Reigns will conclude or carry on.

The show will also feature the crowning of a new King Of The Ring and reveal the winner for the inaugural Queen’s Crown tournament in the historic finals.

WWE Crown Jewel 2021 Worldwide Start Time

Fans can watch the WWE Crown Jewel 2021 event on Peacock in the USA and WWE Network around the rest the world from 12 PM EST. Here is the worldwide start time for Crown Jewel:

Eastern – 12 pm

Pacific – 9 am

India (New Delhi) – 9:30 pm

Japan (Tokyo) – 1 am

Germany (Berlin) – 6 pm

Australia (Melbourne) – 2 am

Brazil (Rio De Janiero) – 1 pm

UK – 5 pm

WWE Crown Jewel 2021 Final Match Card

Apart from the Universal championship match and the tournament finals, the PPV event will see Goldberg facing Bobby Lashley in a no holds barred SummerSlam rematch. Also, Edge will be going up against Seth Rollins inside Hell In A Cell.

Here is the final Crown Jewel 2021 match card:

Universal Championship Match: Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns

Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns WWE Championship Match: Drew McIntyre vs. Big E

Drew McIntyre vs. Big E Triple Threat SmackDown Women’s Championship Match: Sasha Banks vs. Bianca Belair vs. Becky Lynch

Sasha Banks vs. Bianca Belair vs. Becky Lynch Raw Tag Team Championship Match: AJ Styles and Omos vs. Randy Orton and Riddle

AJ Styles and Omos vs. Randy Orton and Riddle No Holds Barred Match: Bobby Lashley vs. WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg

Bobby Lashley vs. WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg Hell In A Cell Match: Edge vs. Seth Rollins

Edge vs. Seth Rollins Singles Match: Mansoor vs. Mustafa Ali

Mansoor vs. Mustafa Ali King Of The Ring Tournament Final: Xavier Woods vs. Finn Balor

Xavier Woods vs. Finn Balor Queen’s Crown Tournament Final: Doudrop vs. Zelina Vega

You can check out the Crown Jewel betting odds here.