Charlotte Pulled From WWE Media Appearance (Report)

It looks like WWE has yanked Charlotte Flair from a scheduled media appearance.

Charlotte has been the talk of the wrestling world and not for a good reason. She was involved in a title exchange segment with Becky Lynch on the Oct. 22 episode of SmackDown.

Things didn’t go according to plan, as Charlotte didn’t allow Becky to snatch the Raw Women’s Championship in what would’ve reportedly been a ‘tug of war’ spot.

Charlotte Garners Backstage Heat Over Segment

Tensions boiled over, with Charlotte and Becky getting into a shouting match backstage (via PWInsider). Sonya Deville, who was also a part of that segment, was upset to the point where she wanted to fight Charlotte.

“The Queen” was reportedly escorted out of the building, which gives you an idea about her current standing with the company.

Charlotte had been scheduled to make media rounds this week, but WWE has reportedly pulled those appearances.

Charlotte and Becky’s relationship has been strained for some time now. According to Alex McCarthy of talkSPORT, Charlotte hasn’t been chummy with Becky since a promo a couple of years back. In the promo, Becky called Charlotte, “plastic.”

