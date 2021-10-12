WWE RAW Results (10/11): Big E & Drew McIntyre, KOTR & Queen’s Crown

WWE RAW aired live from the Chase Center in San Francisco. The King of the Ring and Queen’s Crown tournaments continued on this week’s show. SmackDown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch teamed up with RAW Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair to face Sasha Banks & Bianca Belair tonight. WWE Champion Big E teamed up with Drew McIntyre to face The Usos in the main event.

RAW Results (10/11)

Xavier Woods def. Ricochet to advance in the KOTR tournament Hurt Business def. Mustafa Ali & Mansoor Shayna Baszler def. Dana Brooke to advance in the Queen’s Crown tournament Omos def. Riddle Austin Theory def. Jeff Hardy Jinder Mahal def. Kofi Kingston to advance in the KOTR tournament Becky Lynch & Charlotte vs. Banks & Belair ended in a no contest Doudrop def. Natalya to advance in the Queen’s Crown tournament The Usos def. Big E & Drew McIntyre via count out

Here are the takeaways from this week’s show:

Big E & McIntyre Met Face-To-Face

Drew McIntyre kicked off this week’s show and made his way to the ring. McIntyre welcomed everyone to Monday Night RAW and noted that he won’t get to do that for a while because he is going to SmackDown. Drew brought up the stacked crowd for Crown Jewel and his match against Big E for the WWE Championship.

McIntyre claimed that he will once again become WWE Champion and the crowd gave him a mixed reaction. Drew added that this his last opportunity at the title before he goes to SmackDown. McIntyre was about to tell one of his stories but the WWE Champion interrupted.

The crowd popped for Big E as he entered the ring. Big E told Drew that he understands why he wants to be champion because he has seen those perks now. Big E added that McIntyre will never take the title from him. McIntyre noted how the crowd loves Big E and even though he is a two time champion, he never got his moment in front of the crowd. Drew claimed that his moment will come at Crown Jewel and there is not a damn thing Big E can do about it. The WWE Champion got in McIntyre’s face and started trash talking.

SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos interrupted and killed some time trash talking. Jimmy & Jey tried to leave but McIntyre and Big E wanted a fight. The Usos got the better of the exchange and hit a couple Superkicks. The match was made official for later on the show.

Xavier Woods Advanced In The KOTR Tournament

Xavier Woods faced Ricochet in the first round of the King of the Ring tournament. Woods hit an elbow to the face but Ricochet responded with a Dropkick for a one count. Ricochet and Woods traded strikes in the middle of the ring. Woods hit Ricochet with a chop to the chest and sent him to the ring apron.

Xavier climbed to the top rope but Ricochet joined him up there. Woods punched Ricochet back to the apron but he hopped back up and connected with a big Superplex as RAW went to a commercial break.

When RAW returned, Ricochet hit an uppercut and followed it up with a Dropkick to the face for a two count. Xavier battled back with a Dropkick of his own and a Leg Drop off the middle rope for a near fall. Woods connected with a Gutbuster but couldn’t put Ricochet away.

Ricochet slammed Woods to the mat and hit him with a kick to the face but couldn’t go for the cover as Xavier rolled to the outside. Ricochet flipped over the ring post onto Woods outside the ring and quickly followed it up with a Suicide Dive. Ricochet went for another one but Woods countered into a slam against the barricade.

The action returned to the ring and Woods climbed to the top turnbuckle. Woods hit a massive Elbow Drop for the pinfall victory. Xavier Wood advanced to the semifinals of the King of the Ring tournament.

Hurt Business Picked Up A Win

Hurt Business faced Mansoor & Mustafa Ali tonight on RAW. Ali hit Cedric Alexander with an Enziguri and sent him to the corner. Mustafa tagged in and hit a Double Stomp. Ali booted Benjamin off the apron and hit him with a Suicide Dive. Back in the ring, Cedric hit a Michinoku Driver on Ali and that was enough to win via pinfall. After the match, Mustafa Ali shoved Mansoor and walked away as if everything was his fault.

Shayna Baszler Advanced In The Queen’s Crown Tournament

Shayna Baszler squared off against Dana Brooke in the first round of the Queen’s Crown tournament. Dana bounced Shayna’s face off the turnbuckle as Corey Graves went on another rant about Graves. Baszler went for the Kirifuda Clutch but Dana countered into a roll-up for a near fall. Baszler applied an Ankle Lock but Dana escaped. Shayna hit a knee to the head for the pinfall victory.

Omos def. Riddle

Riddle faced Omos tonight on RAW. Before the match, Riddle tried to distract Omos with a goofy promo in hopes of Orton hitting an RKO out of nowhere. AJ Styles interrupted and said that everybody can see it coming. Riddle hit Styles with some kicks outside the ring but Omos dragged him into the ring as the bell rang.

Omos hit a Splash in the corner and then a big Chokeslam. Omos went for the cover but Styles stopped him. AJ said he wanted to see a roundhouse kick and Omos leveled Riddle. Styles asked them to roll the replay of it and then wanted to watch it in slow motion. AJ set up for the Styles Clash but Orton’s theme hit. Randy entered the ring and hit Styles with an RKO from behind. Orton left the ring and retreated before Omos got a hold of him.

Lashley Warned Goldberg

Bobby Lashley came to the ring for a promo and got the “what?!” treatment from the crowd. Lashley boasted about his suit and mocked Goldberg. Lashley added that he has challenged Goldberg to a No Holds Barred match because he is going into a fight against a rabid dog that needs to be put down. Bobby claimed that he will end Goldberg’s career at Crown Jewel. Lashley looked into the camera and said that Goldberg can’t kill The All Mighty.

"You can't beat The All Mighty. You can't hurt The All Mighty. And, @Goldberg, you damn sure can't kill The All Mighty!" – @fightbobby #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/fIzfWlpKrF — WWE (@WWE) October 12, 2021

Austin Theory def. Jeff Hardy

Jeff Hardy faced Austin Theory tonight on RAW. Theory attacked Jeff Hardy last week after taking a selfie with him. Austin connected with a Dropkick for a two count and then got Hardy in a submission hold in the middle of the ring. R-Truth ran through the ring and distracted Austin Theory. Jeff hit the Twist of Fate and went for the Swanton Bomb but Theory got out of the way. Austin rolled up Hardy and grabbed the tights for leverage for the win.

Jinder Mahal Advanced In The KOTR Tournament

Kofi Kingston faced Jinder Mahal in the first round of the King of the Ring tournament. Sheery and Vanky were in Jinder’s corner for the match. Xavier Woods accompanied Kofi Kingston to the ring. Mahal leveled Kingston with a shoulder tackle and beat him down in the corner of the ring. Kingston hit a Dropkick and followed it up with a Hurricanrana that sent Mahal to the outside. Kofi climbed to the middle turnbuckle and hit a Trust Fall on Mahal outside the ring as RAW went to a commercial break.

When RAW returned, Mahal got Kofi in the Abdominal Stretch but Kingston escaped and connected with the SOS. Kingston followed it up with a Crossbody off the top rope and went for the cover but Mahal powered out at two. Jinder hit a Gutbuster for a two count. Kofi got distracted by Woods battling with Shanky & Veer outside the ring. Mahal hit the Khallas for the pinfall victory. Mahal advanced in the KOTR tournament.

The Women’s Tag Match Ended In A No Contest

Sasha Banks teamed up with Bianca Belair to face Becky Lynch & Charlotte Flair to begin the final hour of this week’s RAW. Banks and Belair argued about who gets to start off the match. Banks dragged Belair to the corner by her hair and then Bianca launched Sasha into the turnbuckle.

Lynch capitalized and attacked Bianca from behind. Charlotte got bounced off the ring apron and then ran into the ring and brawl broke out. Charlotte and Becky stomped on Bianca and Banks in opposite corners of the ring. Lynch hit Belair with an Exploder Suplex and threw Bianca to the outside. Charlotte then leveled Becky with a boot to the face and climbed to the top rope.

Sasha hit Flair with a punch and then Becky dragged her out of the ring. Sasha climbed to the top rope but Bianca caught her. Belair threw Banks onto Charlotte and Becky Lynch. WWE officials rushed the ring to break up the action. Adam Pearce and Sonya Deville shouted to get back into the ring and for the match to be restarted as RAW went to a break.

When RAW returned, Belair hit Lynch with a Suplex and followed it up with a Splash for a two count. Sasha tagged and Becky tried for the Dis-Arm-Her. Charlotte tagged herself in by patting Becky on the head several times. Charlotte mocked Becky and told her to get to the ring apron. Banks hit Flair with a Backstabber and traded punches with Lynch.

Bianca threw Sasha to the mat so she could get in a punch on Becky. Bianca bounced Banks’ face off the turnbuckle but turned around into an Exploder Suplex from Becky. Lynch went for the Dis-Arm-Her but Bianca countered. Belair went for the KOD but Becky escaped. Banks hit Bianca with the Backstabber and then battled with Lynch. Becky planted Banks with the Manhandle Slam and posed for the crowd to end the match.

Doudrop Advanced In The Queen’s Crown Tournament

Doudrop battled Natalya in the first round of the Queen’s Crown tournament. Natalya controlled the match early and went for the cover but Doudrop kicked out at two. Natalya shouted at the referee before locking in an Abdominal Stretch as Shayna Baszler was shown watching the match backstage.

Natalya connected with a Clothesline for a near fall. Natalya booted Doudrop in the midsection and set up for a Sharpshooter. Doudrop smacked Natalya in the face and rolled her up for the pinfall victory. Doudrop advanced in the Queen’s Crown tournament and will face Shayna Baszler in the semifinals.

McIntyre Sent A Message To Big E

WWE Champion Big E teamed with Drew McIntyre to face The Usos in the main event of the show. Big E and McIntyre took turns stomping on Jimmy in the corner of the ring. McIntyre connected with a Suplex for a near fall and tagged in Big E.

The Usos finally battled back and stomped on Big E in the corner. Jimmy and Jey took turns beating Big E down. The WWE Champion battled back and went for a Splash but Jey got out of the way. The Usos launched Big E into the steel steps as RAW went to a commercial break.

When RAW returned, Big E kicked out of a Samoan Drop and McIntyre pleaded for a tag. Big E battled back with a Belly to Belly Suplex and crawled towards the corner. McIntyre tagged in and hit a few Clotheslines on Jimmy Uso. McIntyre planted Jimmy with a Spinebuster for a two count.

Jey tagged in and hit a Superkick for a two count. McIntyre hit The Usos with a couple Neckbreakers and geared up in the corner. Big E tagged himself in before Drew went for the Claymore. Big E told McIntyre out of the ring and Drew stared him down. Jey hit Big E with two Superkicks for a two count.

McIntyre looked on as Jey climbed to the top rope. Big E got out of the way but got shoved into McIntyre on the apron. Drew dragged Big E out of the ring and the two started arguing. McIntyre and Big E then traded punches outside the ring. Big E bounced McIntyre’s face off the steel steps as the referee was counting. The referee counted to ten and the match ended in a count out. The Usos took McIntyre and Big E out with a couple splashes before clearing off the announce table.

The Usos launched McIntyre into the barricade and then flipped the announce table over. Big E hit a Belly to Belly Suplex and McIntyre delivered an overhead throw. McIntyre and Big E then traded punches in the middle of the ring. Big E went for the Big Ending but McIntyre escaped and lived Big E with the Claymore to close the show. Big E will defend the WWE Championship against Drew McIntyre next Thursday at Crown Jewel.