WWE SmackDown: Final Half Hour To Run Commercial-Free Against AEW Rampage

It was confirmed during Saturday’s Iowa vs. Penn State college football game on FOX that next week’s episode of SmackDown will see the final half-hour go commercial-free.

Next week’s episode will be a ‘Supersized’ episode of the show airing on FS1, with the final half-hour running head-to-head with AEW Rampage on TNT.

This will be a massive night for both WWE and All Elite, with the SmackDown and Rampage overlapping for the very first time.

With SmackDown airing on FS1, it is clear that WWE realises they have a fight on their hands.

Rampage has not been holding steady on the ratings for the past few weeks, but it’s clear that WWE knows they have competition on the night with SmackDown being bumped from FOX to FS1.

WWE SmackDown vs AEW Rampage

The lineup for the show on FOX is absolutely stacked, with Becky Lynch vs Sasha Banks likely to be taking place in that non-commercial final half an hour.

WWE is not taking any chances with Rampage potentially beating them head-to-head on their biggest show; but it certainly means that we’re in for an exciting night of action on both programmes.

Here’s the current lineup for the Supersized version of WWE SmackDown: