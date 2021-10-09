WWE SmackDown Results (10/8): KOTR & Queen’s Crown, Reigns & Heyman

WWE SmackDown aired live from the SAP Center in San Jose, California. The first rounds of the King of the Ring and Queen’s Crown tournaments began tonight. Becky Lynch, Bianca Belair, and Sasha Banks signed the contract for their SmackDown Women’s Triple Threat match at Crown Jewel. In addition to the takeaways below, Sonya Deville told Naomi that she finally has a match but it is against her next week.

SmackDown Results

Sami Zayn def. Rey Mysterio to advance in the KOTR Tournament Zelina Vega def. Toni Storm to advance in the Queen’s Crown Tournament Carmella def. Liv Morgan to advance in the Queen’s Crown Tournament Finn Balor def. Cesaro to advance in the KOTR Tournament

Here are the takeaways from this week’s show:

Bianca Belair Sent A Message To Becky Lynch & Sasha Banks

Adam Pearce and Sonya Deville were already in the ring when the season premiere of SmackDown began. Bianca Belair made her entrance as highlights of her feud with Banks and Lynch were shown. Sasha Banks was on the announce table and posed as more highlights were shown. Becky Lynch was seated at her own table set up on the entrance ramp. Banks boasted about her spotlight being bigger and Belair claimed that Becky Lynch was lucky at SummerSlam. Bianca added that she has her name on every big moment in 2021 and challenged Becky to get into the ring.

Lynch joked that Bianca was acting pretty tough for someone she beat in 26 seconds. Becky flipped the table and walked towards the ring. Banks capitalized and attacked Belair from behind. Becky then tried to attack Sasha from behind but Banks battled back. Bianca sent them both to the corner and lifted them up for a KOD. Banks escaped but Bianca booted her onto the table. Belair then hit the KOD on Becky Lynch on top of Banks through the table.

Sami Zayn Advanced In The KOTR Tournament

Rey Mysterio faced Sami Zayn in the 1st round of the King of the Ring Tournament. Rey controlled the action early and set up Sami for the 619 but he rolled away as the crowd booed. Mysterio hit a Splash off the top rope and went for the cover but Sami kicked out at two. Sami slid Rey across the mat and Mysterio crashed into the ring post. Dominik made his way down the entrance ramp as SmackDown went to a commercial break.

When SmackDown returned, Sami went for the Helluva Kick but Rey countered into a Frankensteiner for a two count. Rey connected with another Frankensteiner off the middle turnbuckle but couldn’t put Sami away. Sami hit the Blue Thunder Bomb for a two count. Sami untied the turnbuckle pad but Dominik saw it. Dominik started to put it back on and Rey got distracted. Sami rolled Rey up for the pinfall victory and advanced in the KOTR tournament.

Zelina Vega Advanced In The Queen’s Crown Tournament

Zelina Vega faced Toni Storm in the 1st round of the Queen’s Crown tournament. Storm sent Vega to the corner and hit a Hip Attack. Storm lifted Zelina up but she countered into a Code Red for the pinfall victory. Zelina Vega advanced in the Queen’s Crown tournament.

Paul Heyman Pledged His Allegiance To The Tribal Chief

Universal Champion Roman Reigns, SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos, and Paul Heyman made their way to the ring to begin the 2nd hour of this week’s SmackDown. Heyman held the Universal Championship as Reigns took a look into the crowd. Roman asked the crowd to acknowledge him before turning his attention to Heyman.

Reigns told the crowd to acknowledge Heyman too because he got The Usos drafted to SmackDown. Roman put his arm around Heyman’s shoulder and told him he loved him. Heyman said “I love you, my Tribal Chief”. Reigns added that The Usos love Heyman too because he is the Wise Man to The Bloodline.

Roman told Heyman that he wanted him to be wise and come clean. The crowd chanted “Suplex City” and Reigns joked that this is the Island of Relevancy. Reigns told Paul to admit that he is responsible for Brock Lesnar‘s free agency. Heyman stuttered and rambled before Reigns pulled his head up.

Paul stated that he has been accused of many things, and is guilty of even more, but has never been accused of being stupid. Heyman said that it would be stupid to pull the trigger before Crown Jewel if he were to do anything. Paul added that he thinks highly of the Tribal Chief and knows he wouldn’t hire someone stupid as his special council.

Heyman hyped up Reigns and claimed he was going to conquer The Beast at Crown Jewel. Reigns told Heyman to look into the camera and say it to Brock. Roman vowed to protect Heyman as well. Heyman hyped up the fact that Lesnar defeated The Undertaker but claimed Brock has met his match and his name is Roman Reigns.

Paul said that Reigns will walk out of Crown Jewel still the Universal Champion and added “that is not just a prediction, it is a spoiler Brock Lesnar, and you can believe that”. Heyman got on his knees and handed the Universal Championship to Roman Reigns. Roman raised the title before handing it back to Heyman to end the segment.

Carmella Advanced In The Queen’s Crown Tournament

Carmella faced Liv Morgan in the first round of the Queen’s Crown Tournament. Carmella locked in the Code of Silence but Liv ripped away at Carmella’s protective mask to break it up. Liv connected with a Codebreaker and went for the cover but Carmella got her foot on the bottom rope to break it up. Carmella then hit a Superkick for the pinfall victory.

Happy Corbin & Madcap Moss Beat Up Kevin Owens Again

Happy Corbin came to the ring with Madcap Moss. Corbin said Moss makes him happy and Moss told a dumb joke. “What instrument do you find in the bathroom? A tuba toothpaste”. Kevin Owens mercifully interrupted and rushed the ring. Owens attacked Corbin but Moss hit him with a Neckbreaker.

Finn Balor def. Cesaro To Advance In The KOTR Tournament

Finn Balor faced Cesaro in the 1st round of the KOTR tournament. Cesaro connected with a Backbreaker and went for the cover but Balor kicked out at two. Balor sent Cesaro out of the ring with a Back Body Drop as SmackDown went to a break.

When SmackDown returned, Balor connected with a Slingblade and both superstars crashed to the canvas. Cesaro battled back and hit a Superplex but somehow Balor kicked out at two. Cesaro hit a few uppercuts but Balor ducked and rolled him up for a two count. Balor dodged a running uppercut and hit a Dropkick into the corner. Finn climbed to the top rope and connected with the Coup de Grace for the pinfall victory. Balor has advanced in the KOTR tournament.

Edge Challenged Rollins To A Hell In A Cell Match

Seth Rollins made his way to the ring at the end of the show to challenge Edge again. Rollins suggested that they have another match in Edge’s living room so his family could cheer him on. Seth demanded that Edge come to the ring and started wondering what happened to the Ultimate Opportunist. Rollins cackled and claimed that he ended that guy with one Stomp in Madison Square Garden.

Rollins said that Edge not being here is admission from Edge that he is better than him in every possible way. Seth claimed that Edge is disappointing his friends and family. He brought up Edge’s little girls and said it must be tough to know their daddy is a coward. Edge pulled up and marched to the entrance ramp. Rollins grabbed a steel chair but Edge caught him with the Spear. Edge sent Seth into the steel steps and choked him with a headset. Edge broke off a piece of the chair and went for a Crossface but Seth escaped. Edge shouted that he wants a Hell in a Cell match against Rollins and Seth looked shocked.