WWE Superstars React To Crown Jewel 2021

WWE presented an impressive show in Crown Jewel and the event gave fans a lot to talk about. WWE stars have also been reacting to the outcome of various matches and the show overall throughout the day.
Chief brand officer Stephanie McMahon was the first to react to the women’s matches. She posted photos of the triple threat match for the SmackDown women’s championship and the Queen’s Crown final.
McMahon sent out a statement saying that the women of WWE never disappoint and she is proud of the example set by the female competitors:
One of the most appreciated moments of the night was Xavier Woods realizing his long-lasting dream and finally winning The King Of The Ring tournament.
Both of his New Day partners took on their Twitter to react to this achievement of their friend. Kofi Kingston posted a video of his reaction to the KOTR finals while Big E simply posted a GIF:
A surprising name that was seen on the show was Jessika Carr. The WWE star made history by becoming the first female referee to officiate a wrestling match in the country during Crown Jewel. She said that she was blown away by the oppertunity.
Apart from this, people such as Natalya, Mustafa Ali, Sasha Banks, and many more took on their social media to react to the PPV. You can check out all the reactions below: