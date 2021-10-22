WWE Superstars React To Crown Jewel 2021

WWE presented an impressive show in Crown Jewel and the event gave fans a lot to talk about. WWE stars have also been reacting to the outcome of various matches and the show overall throughout the day.

Chief brand officer Stephanie McMahon was the first to react to the women’s matches. She posted photos of the triple threat match for the SmackDown women’s championship and the Queen’s Crown final.

McMahon sent out a statement saying that the women of WWE never disappoint and she is proud of the example set by the female competitors:

Every time the women of @WWE compete on a global stage, they never disappoint and tonight’s matches at #WWECrownJewel were no exception. I am so proud of the example these women are setting for the millions of kids looking up to them across the globe! pic.twitter.com/lJxtKDosnV — Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) October 21, 2021

One of the most appreciated moments of the night was Xavier Woods realizing his long-lasting dream and finally winning The King Of The Ring tournament.

Both of his New Day partners took on their Twitter to react to this achievement of their friend. Kofi Kingston posted a video of his reaction to the KOTR finals while Big E simply posted a GIF:

A surprising name that was seen on the show was Jessika Carr. The WWE star made history by becoming the first female referee to officiate a wrestling match in the country during Crown Jewel. She said that she was blown away by the oppertunity.

Apart from this, people such as Natalya, Mustafa Ali, Sasha Banks, and many more took on their social media to react to the PPV. You can check out all the reactions below:

Such an incredible night in Riyadh, especially for women. I also had the opportunity to meet some amazing people, like these brave women who are breast cancer survivors. A night to remember forever???? pic.twitter.com/bJzNPywKbu — Nattie (@NatbyNature) October 21, 2021

two Muslims competed in a singles match on a WWE PPV for the first time ever. the intention was simple; inspire the next generation. pic.twitter.com/ICWuOMO53w — Mustafa Ali / Adeel Alam (@AliWWE) October 21, 2021

I am so blown away at the opportunity that I was blessed with tonight. Thank you #CrownJewel I’ll absolutely share more of this in the days to come. pic.twitter.com/neBXM00LaG — Jessika Carr (@WWELadyRefJess) October 21, 2021

This is incredible. My heart is so full. Thank you @WWEUniverse of Saudi Arabia and everyone watching at home. I’ll never ever forget this night. ???? #WWECrownJewel @WWE



Sincerely,

Your Queen ? Zelina https://t.co/P0OBPdI1Ua — ???? ???????? (@TheaTrinidad) October 21, 2021

Thank you Saudi Arabia! You stole my heart ? #Thankyou #WWECrownJewel — Mercedes Varnado (@SashaBanksWWE) October 21, 2021