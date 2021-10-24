WWE Survivor Series: Date, Rumors, Tickets, Results, Match Card, Location, The Rock and Everything You Need To Know

WWE Survivor Series is regarded as one of the big five PPV events of the year alongside WrestleMania, Royal Rumble, Money In The Bank and SummerSlam.

The 2021 iteration of the event looks set to have brands colliding when members of the RAW brand and SmackDown brand face off in special one-off matches on the card, at least that is how WWE has approached the show over separate years.

Here’s everything you need to know about WWE Survivor Series 2021, including the date, rumors and location.

WWE Survivor Series is set to take place on November 21, 2021 at 9:00PM.

Rumors

Thus far there have not been any major rumors that have been leaked for the Survivor Series event, besides the appearance of a certain Hall of Famer.

WWE Survivor Series Tickets

Tickets to the WWE Survivor Series event are available to purchase via Ticketmaster. The tickets range as follows:

Floor Price : $833 to $2000

Lower Level Price: $179 to $705

Middle Level Price: $144 to $480

Upper Level Price: $48 to $187

Results

We will update this page with the results of the PPV event following November 21st.

Match Card

No matches have yet been announced for the event, however it is expected that the Champions of each brand will be squaring off against each other as per previous iterations of the show.

Here is what is expected for the show:

Universal Champion (Roman Reigns) vs WWE Champion (Big E)

SmackDown Women’s Champion (Charlotte Flair) vs RAW Women’s Champion (Becky Lynch)

SmackDown Tag Team Champions (The Usos) vs RAW Tag Team Champions (RK-Bro)

WWE Intercontinental Champion (Shinsuke Nakamura) vs WWE United States Champion (Damian Priest)

Men’s Tag Team Elimination Match – Team RAW vs Team SmackDown

Women’s Tag Team Elimination Match – Team RAW vs Team SmackDown

WWE Survivor Series Location

WWE Survivor Series will be taking place from the Barclays Center, Brooklyn, New York.

The Rock

It had previously been rumored that The Rock would be making an appearance at the show, as Survivor Series 2021 marks the 25th anniversary of his debut for the WWF way back in the 90s as Rocky Maivia.

These rumors have since been quelled and it appears as though Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson will not be making an appearance live at the Barclays Center.

How To Watch

WWE Survivor Series 2021 will be available to watch live on the Peacock streaming service in the United States and the WWE Network everywhere else.