AEW Announces 3 New Shows Including Greensboro Coliseum Debut

AEW announced 3 new shows today including one for next month at a very historic wrestling venue. AEW will make its debut in the Greensboro Coliseum on December 22nd.

AEW will then present its debut on TBS at New Jersey’s Prudential Center. The finals of the TBS title tournament is scheduled for that show.

#AEW's TBS Era Begins in The Tri-State Area!

Be there for history!

Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

Newark, NJ

Tickets start at $29+fees (Make great holiday gifts)

On sale THIS FRI (11/12) 12pm ET at https://t.co/rFcIFV7dXS & https://t.co/Y4EcTNNTFI pic.twitter.com/CXNmD1o4RN — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 8, 2021

Then on January 12th, AEW will return to North Carolina for a show in Raleigh.

The show on January 12th was originally scheduled for New Orleans. That show will now take place in April, however.

Greensboro Coliseum Wrestling History

Built in 1959, the Greensboro Coliseum has been home to numerous pro-wrestling events. From 1983-86 it was the venue for Starrcade. It also hosted the Great American Bash in 1986, WWE Unforgiven 1998, King of the Ring 1999, and Survivor Series 2001. The last pro-wrestling event held from the venue was an episode of Smackdown in January of 2020.

During his recent interview with Wade Keller, Tony Khan spoke about what goes into AEW’s decision making process regarding which cities to visit.

“It’s not the most scientific process but it involves picking our best markets and looking where we’ve done good numbers and trying to make sure we cover some new markets,” Khan said during the interview.