AEW Full Gear Final Card, Live Coverage

The card for tonight’s (Saturday, November 13, 2021) AEW Full Gear event has been finalized.

The main event of this show that takes place in Minneapolis, MN at the Target Center will be AEW World Heavyweight Champion Kenny Omega vs. Hangman Adam Page

This show marks the fourth PPV of 2021, which features a stacked lineup. There are a total of 10 matches booked for this show with three of them being championship matches. As a reminder, we will be providing live play-by-play coverage of this special later tonight.

AEW Full Gear Card