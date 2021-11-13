AEW Full Gear Final Card, Live Coverage

The card for tonight’s (Saturday, November 13, 2021) AEW Full Gear event has been finalized.
The main event of this show that takes place in Minneapolis, MN at the Target Center will be AEW World Heavyweight Champion Kenny Omega vs. Hangman Adam Page
This show marks the fourth PPV of 2021, which features a stacked lineup. There are a total of 10 matches booked for this show with three of them being championship matches. As a reminder, we will be providing live play-by-play coverage of this special later tonight.
AEW Full Gear Card
- AEW World Heavyweight Champion Kenny Omega vs. Hangman Adam Page
- Bryan Danielson vs. Miro – AEW World Championship Eliminator Tournament Finals Match
- AEW Women’s Champion Britt Baker vs. Tay Conti
- AEW Tag Team Champions Lucha Bros vs. FTR
- Inner Circle vs. American Top Team (Dan Lambert, Ethan Page, Scorpio Sky, Junior Dos Santos and Andrei Arlovski) – Minneapolis Street Fight
- Darby Allin vs. MJF
- The Jurassic Express (luchasaurus and Jungle Boy) and Christian Cage vs. the SuperKliq (Adam Cole and The Young Bucks) – Falls Count Anywhere Match
- CM Punk vs. Eddie Kingston
- Cody Rhodes and PAC vs. Andrade El Idolo and Malakai Black
- Nyla Rose and Jamie Hayter vs. Hikaru Shida and Thunder Rosa – Buy-In pre-show