New Matches Announced For AEW Full Gear, Updated Card

AEW has confirmed a couple of new matches for their upcoming Full Gear PPV including the bout for Malakai Black and more.

This week’s episode of Dynamite saw Dax Harwood facing Pac in a one-on-one match. The ending saw Pac submit his opponent for the win.

However, the high-flying star kept the hold even after the bout was over. This led to Cash Wheeler, Andrade El Idolo, Malakai Black, Cody Rhodes, Rey Fenix, and Penta all coming out to the ring.

An all-out brawl broke out between these two groups. After this, AEW announced that Cody Rhodes will be teaming with Pac to face Andrade and Black at the PPV.

The promotion also confirmed a buy-in match for the show. They revealed that Nyla Rose and Jamie Hayter will be teaming up to face Thunder Rosa and Hikaru Shida.

Including the buy-in bout, a total of 10 matches have been announced for the Full Gear PPV. Here is the updated match card for the show:

AEW World Championship Match: Kenny Omega vs. Hangman Page

Kenny Omega vs. Hangman Page AEW Women’s World Championship Match: Britt Baker vs. Tay Conti

Britt Baker vs. Tay Conti AEW World Tag Team championship match: Lucha Brothers vs. FTR

Lucha Brothers vs. FTR World Title Eliminator Tournament Finals: Bryan Danielson vs. Miro

Bryan Danielson vs. Miro Minneapolis Street Fight: Inner Circle vs. Men of the Year, Junior Dos Santos, Andrei Arlovski, and Dan Lambert

Inner Circle vs. Men of the Year, Junior Dos Santos, Andrei Arlovski, and Dan Lambert Falls Count Anywhere: Jurassic Express and Christian Cage vs. Adam Cole and The Young Bucks

Jurassic Express and Christian Cage vs. Adam Cole and The Young Bucks Singles Match: Eddie Kingston vs. CM Punk

Eddie Kingston vs. CM Punk Singles Match: Darby Allin vs. MJF

Darby Allin vs. MJF Tag Team Match: PAC and Cody Rhodes vs. Malakai Black and Andrade El Idolo

PAC and Cody Rhodes vs. Malakai Black and Andrade El Idolo The Buy In: Nyla Rose and Jamie Hayter vs. Thunder Rosa and Hikaru Shida

AEW Full Gear will be taking place this Saturday on November 13, 2021, at the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota.