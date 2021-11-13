AEW Rampage Results (11/12): Lumberjack Match, Final Hype For Full Gear

AEW Rampage aired tonight on TNT from the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota. It was the final show before Full Gear tomorrow night on PPV. Orange Cassidy faced Matt Hardy in a Lumberjack Match in the main event.

Rampage Results (11/12)

Jungle Boy def. Bobby Fish via submission Jade Cargill def. Santana Garrett Dante Martin def. Ariya Daivari Matt Hardy def. Orange Cassidy in a Lumberjack match

Here are the takeaways from this week’s show:

Full Gear Promos

AEW aired vignettes during Rampage for CM Punk vs. Eddie Kingston, the Women’s Championship match, and the World Title Eliminator Tournament Finals at Full Gear.

We're less than 24 hours away from the very personal war between @MadKing1981 & @CMPunk at #AEWFullGear TOMORROW on PPV! Watch #AEWRampage LIVE on @tntdrama NOW pic.twitter.com/c7rtPGZa4s — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 13, 2021

The American Dragon @bryandanielson & The Redeemer @ToBeMiro are on a collision course in the Finals of the #AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament TOMORROW at #AEWFullGear! Watch #AEWRampage LIVE on @tntdrama NOW pic.twitter.com/4RsnZTW5b3 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 13, 2021

Jungle Boy Tapped Out Bobby Fish

Bobby Fish battled Jungle Boy in the first match of the night. Adam Cole introduced Bobby Fish to the Young Bucks backstage on Dynamite and asked Fish to have this match. Cole instructed Fish to beat Jungle Boy down but leave just enough of him for Full Gear. Jungle Boy went right after Bobby Fish to start off the match and connected with a Dropkick. Fish took control and bashed Jungle Boy’s shoulder into the ring apron.

Fish focused his attack on Jungle Boy’s arm for a few minutes trying to injure him before the PPV. Jungle Boy sent Fish into the ring post but Bobby quickly launched Jungle Boy into the barricade as Rampage went to a commercial break.

When Rampage returned, Fish connected with a DDT for a two count. Jungle Boy hit a Suplex and quickly went for a cover but Bobby was able to kick out at two. Fish hit an Exploder Suplex and the two traded punches in the ring. Jungle Boy brought Fish down to the mat and eventually was able to apply the Snare Trap for the submission victory. After the match, Bobby Fish attacked Jungle Boy. Adam Cole rushed the ring and shared a hug with the former Undisputed Era member before grabbing a steel chair. Christian Cage and Luchasaurus made the save and Cole retreated.

Hangman Page Warned The Young Bucks

Hangman Page confronted Adam Cole and the Young Bucks backstage during tonight’s show. Hangman admitted to be an ass a while back and costing them the tag titles. Page noted that Young Bucks already cost him a title shot back in July, so they are even. Hangman threatened Matt and Nick not to get involved in his AEW Championship match against Kenny Omega tomorrow at Full Gear or he will ruin them.

The No. 1 contender @theAdamPage has a strong message for his former friends the @youngbucks ahead of his #AEW World Title match tomorrow at #AEWFullGear. Watch #AEWRampage LIVE on @tntdrama NOW! pic.twitter.com/OsDhb8QQ8A — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 13, 2021

Jade Cargill Dominated, Red Velvet Attacked

Jade Cargill faced Santana Garrett on this week’s episode of Dynamite. Smart’ Mark Sterling accompanied Cargill to the ring. Red Velvet was in the front row and will face Cargill in the quarterfinals of the TBS Championship Tournament. Cargill dominated the action and made sure to taunt Red Velvet while doing so. Cargill won the match in quick fashion after connecting with Jade for the pinfall victory.

After the match, Sterling presented Jade with a cake for her 1 year anniversary of signing with AEW. Red Velvet hit Jade with a Spear and put Sterling’s face in the cake. Jade and Red Velvet traded punches to end the segment.

Guess @MarkSterlingEsq gets all of the anniversary cake, and @Thee_Red_Velvet is all over @Jade_Cargill ahead of their TBS Title Tournament quarterfinal match! Watch #AEWRampage LIVE on @tntdrama NOW pic.twitter.com/8ORDXNOzgu — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 13, 2021

Team Taz Tried To Recruit Dante Martin

Ariya Daivari made his AEW in-ring debut and faced Dante Martin tonight on Rampage. Dante connected with a Hurricanrana but Ariya battled back with a boot to the midsection. Daivari hit a Neckbreaker and followed it up with a Frog Splash for a near fall. Dante connected with a Crossbody for the pinfall victory. After the match, Team Taz (Starks, Hobbs, Hook) approached Dante Martin and tried to recruit him to join. Starks told Dante to read over the contract and get back to him with an answer.

Matt Hardy def. Orange Cassidy To End Their Rivalry

Orange Cassidy faced Matt Hardy once again in a Lumberjack match tonight in the main event of Rampage. Before the match, Mark Henry interviewed both wrestlers. Cassidy and Matt Hardy agreed to end their feud after tonight’s match.

Before the bell, Hardy offered the Lumberjacks big money to help him win the match. The lumberjacks attacked Best Friends and then beat Orange Cassidy down when Matt Hardy sent him out of the ring. Hardy then attacked Orange when he got into the ring and stomped him to the canvas.

Orange battled back with a DDT and made his way to the top rope. Isiah Kassidy interfered and shoved Orange Cassidy off the turnbuckle. Orange Cassidy battled back and hit Beach Break and Orange Punches on the heels as they entered the ring one at a time. The Bunny put on some brass knuckles and punched Cassidy in the face. Hardy then covered Orange for the pinfall victory to end the rivalry. After the match, Hardy Family Office attacked Best Friends as Rampage went off the air.