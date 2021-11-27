AEW Rampage Results (11/26): Eddie Kingston vs. Daniel Garcia, Riho Earns Title Shot

This week’s episode of AEW Rampage featured Eddie Kingston versus Daniel Garcia in the main event. Riho battled Britt Baker and earned a title match if she could defeat the AEW Women’s Champion. In addition to the takeaways below, FTR challenged Lucha Bros to a 2 out of 3 Falls match for the AEW Tag Team Championships and the match was made official for next week’s Rampage.

Rampage Results (11/26)

Adam Cole & Bobby Fish def. Orange Cassidy & Wheeler Yuta Riho def. Britt Baker to earn a shot at the AEW Women’s Championship Eddie Kingston def. Daniel Garcia

Here are the takeaways from this week’s show:

Cole & Fish Picked Up A Win, Tony Nese Debut Match Announced For Next Week

Adam Cole & Bobby Fish squared off against Orange Cassidy & Wheeler Yuta in the first contest of the night. Fish and Yuta locked up to start off the action. Wheeler brought Bobby to the mat and controlled the action early. Orange Cassidy and Adam Cole tagged in and traded poses for the crowd.

Cole and Cassidy go back and forth before Wheeler tagged back in. Cole beat Wheeler Yuta down in the corner and tagged in Bobby Fish. Bobby continued the beatdown and tagged Cole back in. Cole connected with a Neckbreaker for a two count as Rampage went to a commercial break.

When Rampage returned, Cole booted Orange off the apron and continued to beat the hell out of poor Wheeler Yuta. Wheeler finally battled back and took Fish & Cole down with a Dropkick off the top turnbuckle.. Cassidy tagged in and put his hands in his pockets. Orange hit the lazy kicks and a few Suicide Dives. Cole had enough and sent Cassidy into the steel steps. Back in the ring, Bobby brought Wheeler up top and hit a Falcon Arrow for the pinfall victory.

After the match, Tony Schiavone interviewed Tony Nese backstage. Nese said he wanted to have his debut match against Sammy Guevara for the TNT Championship and Sammy Guevara showed up. Sammy accepted the match for next week’s Rampage.

Riho Earned A Title Match Against Britt Baker

AEW Women’s Champion Britt Baker battled Riho in a Black Friday Deal match. If Riho could pin the champion, she would earn a future title shot against her. Riho started off the match by showing off her quickness and controlling the match as Baker couldn’t keep up with her. Britt got frustrated and rolled out of the ring to regroup with Rebel. Riho took the opportunity to climb to the top turnbuckle and leaped onto both of them with a Crossbody. Baker battled back and the action returned to the ring. Britt bounced Riho’s face off the top turnbuckle several times and then stomped her to the mat as Rampage went to a break.

When Rampage returned, Britt was still in control and sent Riho flying into the turnbuckle with a Suplex. Baker set up for an Air Raid Crash but Riho countered into a snap Dragon Suplex. Britt kicked out of a cover and took back control of the match. Britt hit the Air Raid Crash but couldn’t put Riho away. Riho connected with a Northern Lights Suplex for a two count. Riho climbed to the top rope and hit the Double Stomp but Baker somehow kicked out at the last moment. Riho stayed on the attack and rolled Baker up for the pinfall victory. Riho now has a shot at the AEW Women’s Championship.

Eddie Kingston def. Daniel Garcia

Eddie Kingston battled Daniel Garcia in the main event of this week’s Rampage. 2point0 was in Garcia’s corner for the match. Mark Henry interviewed the wrestlers before the match. Eddie went right after Daniel Garcia and beat the hell out of him to start off the action. Garcia got out of the ring to regroup and then quickly made his way back to the ring. Kingston hit a Knee Drop but grabbed his knee after the move. Garcia went after the injured knee and Kingston started biting Garcia as Rampage went to a commercial.

Back from the break, Garcia was in control and focusing his attack on Kingston’s knee. Garcia brought Kingston to the canvas and applied a Knee Bar. Kingston screamed in agony but battled through the pain and reached the bottom rope to break the hold. Eddie hobbled to his feet and somehow managed to hit a Powerbomb. Garcia recovered and was able to get the Knee Bar applied again before hitting Kingston with several punches.

Kingston and Garcia then traded strikes in the middle of the ring. Kingston got the better of the exchange and went for the Backfist to the Future but Garcia ducked. Kingston went for it again and connected for the pinfall victory. After the match, 2point0 attacked Eddie Kingston but Chris Jericho made the save. Jericho sent 2point0 out of the ring to close the show.