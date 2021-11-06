AEW Rampage Results (11/5): CM Punk & Eddie Kingston, Adam Cole & Bryan Danielson In Action

AEW Rampage aired from the Cable Dahmer Arena in Independence, Missouri. CM Punk and Eddie Kingston met face-to-face. Adam Cole squared off against John Silver and Bryan Danielson battled Anthony Bowens on tonight’s show.

Rampage Results (11/5)

Bryan Danielson def. Anthony Bowens Red Velvet def. The Bunny to advance in the TBS Championship tournament Adam Cole def. John Silver

Here are the takeaways from this week’s show:

Bryan Danielson def. Anthony Bowens

Bryan Danielson faced Anthony Bowens tonight on Rampage. Tony Khan booked the match after The Acclaimed complained about him being a bad boss.

TONIGHT on #AEWRampage, I’m booking one of the top singles wrestlers in @AEW vs. one of the top tag team wrestlers in #AEW + I must admit I may take some personal satisfaction from this. Am I a horrible boss Anthony? Or are you going to get your f’n head kicked in TONIGHT on TNT? https://t.co/li1kHGkxYe pic.twitter.com/M3a7jzlxc3 — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) November 5, 2021

Bowens got in some offense early and leveled Danielson with a shoulder tackle. Bowens followed it up with some chops to the chest but Danielson shrugged them off and applied an Armbreaker. Anthony escaped and Max Caster hit Danielson with a cheap shot as Rampage went to a commercial break.

When Rampage returned, Danielson unloaded some kicks for a near fall. Bowens connected with the Arrival DDT but Danielson battled back. Danielson sent Bowens out of the ring and then leaped onto both members of The Acclaimed with a Crossbody. Back in the ring, Bryan applied the LeBell Lock for the submission victory.

American Dragon @bryandanielson victorious and turns his attention to face @ToBeMiro in the finals of the #AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament at #AEWFullGear – Watch #AEWRampage LIVE NOW on @tntdrama pic.twitter.com/dSTBFD0Xlj — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 6, 2021

Eddie Kingston & CM Punk Had A Great Promo, Will Battle At Full Gear

CM Punk came down to the ring to a great reaction from the crowd. Punk invited Eddie Kingston out to “my ring” and Kingston’s theme hit. The music stopped and Kingston didn’t come out. Punk said maybe he just needs to talk some more because Kingston feels more comfortable being rude and interrupting. Kingston made his way to the ring and mocked CM Punk. Eddie mocked Punk asking for an apology and said he missed the show because he had to get tested for Covid. Kingston stated that Punk, Samoa Joe, Homicide, Amazing Red, were heroes of his. Eddie called CM Punk a low life scumbag for judging him and burying others to get his stuff in.

Punk added that it wasn’t just him that judged Eddie and Kingston was the one who fell short of the mark. Punk said he is not a fool for seeing the greatness in Eddie Kingston 15 years ago, but he is a fool for expecting it now because Kingston is a bum. Kingston got in Punk’s face and told him to stop smirking at him.

Eddie challenged Punk to a match at Full Gear and CM suggested a match at Elevation or Dark because it more of Eddie’s speed. Kingston called Punk a coward and got right in his face. Punk asked the crowd if they wanted the match and he accepted. Punk went to leave but Kingston stopped him. Eddie said he doesn’t care about winning at Full Gear, he just wants to beat CM Punk up. Eddie added that Punk should quit and leave again after the match and Punk lost it. CM Punk headbutted Eddie and AEW officials rushed the ring. They kept breaking free and jumping on each other until more officials rushed the ring to separate them.

Red Velvet Advanced In The TBS Championship Tournament

Red Velvet faced The Bunny tonight on Rampage in a TBS Championship Tournament match. Red Velvet ran down to the ring and attacked The Bunny right away. The Bunny rolled out of the ring to regroup and Red Velvet caught her with a Clothesline. Red Velvet started arguing with Jade Cargill in the front row and The Bunny capitalized.

The Bunny bashed Red Velvet into the steel steps and rolled her back into the ring. The Bunny connected with a slam and went for the cover but Red Velvet kicked out at two. The Bunny slapped herself a few times out of frustration before delivering a kick to Red Velvet’s face. Red Velvet connected with Final Slice for the pinfall victory. Red Velvet will face Jade Cargill next in the tournament.

.@Thee_Red_Velvet runs to the ring. She can't wait to get her hands on #TheBunny! Watch #AEWRampage LIVE NOW on @tntdrama pic.twitter.com/iXu9079w0K — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 6, 2021

? ? gets the win for @Thee_Red_Velvet and she will face @Jade_Cargill in the quarterfinals of the TBS Women's Championship Tournament! Watch #AEWRampage LIVE NOW on @tntdrama pic.twitter.com/D1J1vXGQgr — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 6, 2021

Adam Cole def. John Silver

Adam Cole faced John Silver in the main event. Cole and The Young Bucks will battle Christian Cage and Jurassic Express in a Falls Count Anywhere match at Full Gear. Christian Cage hit Adam Cole with a Con-Chair-To 48 hours ago but apparently Cole has already recovered as if it never happened.

John Silver and Adam Cole locked up to start off the action. Silver showed off his strength and threw Cole across the ring a couple times as Rampage went to a break. When Rampage returned, Adam Cole connected with a Neckbreaker over his knee for a two count. Cole set up for the Last Shot but Silver was ready for it and countered with a Clothesline.

Silver connected with a German Suplex as Young Bucks and Dark Order argued outside the ring. Cole went for a low blow but Silver was ready and blocked it. Silver connected with a Powerbomb and went for the cover but Cole kicked out at two. Cole went for Panama Sunrise but Silver blocked it. Silver hit a couple Splashes before Cole hit a Superkick. Cole followed it up the Last Shot (Shining Wizard) for the pinfall victory.