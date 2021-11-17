AEW Title Match didn’t Finish as Planned at Full Gear

All Elite Wrestling Tag Team Champions The Lucha Bros successfully defended their championship against FTR at Full Gear. However, the match didn’t go as planned, according to Fightful Select.

AEW President Tony Khan shared after Full Gear that Dax Harwood received an injury. Fightful Select reports that Ray Fenix hurt Harwood ten minutes into the title match. The report also shares that AEW planned for Harwood to factor into the storyline that he was the legal man at the end of the match

“Fightful Select was told by AEW sources that Dax Harwood was either knocked out or nearly knocked out about ten minutes into the match by Rey Fenix and was sidelined for a good portion of the remainder of the match,” said the report.

We have family pictures tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/Y8vDAZvZO8 — Uncle Dax FTR (@DaxFTR) November 14, 2021

Dax Harwood Injury at Full Gear

It is unclear what move caused the injury to Harwood. The report also shares that Fenix is known to work stiff and didn’t check up on Harwood after the match. Khan also didn’t share an update on Hardwood after the event.

“Rey Fenix has been known to work stiff in the past, and some talent on the roster took issue with him not checking up on Harwood after the match, said the report. It continues, “We’re told this wasn’t considered major heat, but the talent we spoke to said it was common courtesy to check-in.”

The injury to Harwood is unfortunate for FTR, as they have a history of dealing with injuries. On July 30th, Wheeler suffered an arm injury in a tag team match against Santana and Ortiz. The injury kept FTR from competing in AEW until they made their return on September 1st.

AEW didn’t advertise the team for this Wednesday episode of AEW Dynamite. AAA is promoting a AAA World Tag Team Championship match between the current champions FTR and the Lucha Bros. for December 4th. However, it is unclear if the team will have to take time off from wrestling.