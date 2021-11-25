Austin Gunn Apologizes For Offensive Tweets From 2013

Austin Gunn has issued an apology after Tweets he posted in 2013 were brought to light recently.

The Public Enemies Podcast posted a series of screenshots of Austin’s Tweets.

We don’t fuck with the Gunn Club around these parts. #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/xTNI9U9SJN — Public Enemies Podcast (@TheEnemiesPE3) November 25, 2021

Big Swole issues a brief comment on the Tweets as well.

Austin Gunn posted the following last night:

“Extremely insensitive tweets/replies I made when I was 17 years old in 2013 have been brought to my attention. I don’t have the words to describe how I’m feeling right now. There is no excuse for it, and I am deeply sorry,” wrote Austin.

“I am trying to become a better version of myself. For that reason, and to make progress towards being the man I want to be, I apologize to anyone I’ve hurt with these tweets. To the wrestlers in the back, to the fans around the world, to everyone, I am so sorry.”

Gunn also noted that he has attended sensitivity training classes provided by AEW.

“AEW regularly provides excellent sensitivity programs that I have attended multiple times. I want to continue to learn from my mistakes, improve my view on the world, and strive to be a person my parents would be proud of.”

His full statement is available in the below Tweet:

with all my heart, I’m sorry pic.twitter.com/u5TrE83yWW — Austin Gunn (@theaustingunn) November 25, 2021

Austin Gunn was in the corner for his father and brother last night. Billy and Colten Gunn defeated Bear Country before being confronted by Darby Allin and Sting. Allin defeated Billy Gunn on Rampage last week.