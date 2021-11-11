Becky Lynch Opens up on Relationship with Charlotte Flair

WWE superstar Becky Lynch has shared her feelings towards Charlotte Flair.

Sports Illustrated’s Jimmy Traina interviewed Lynch, where he asked about her relationship with Flair. PWInsider’s Mike Johnson reported that both wrestlers had an altercation after Smackdown on October 22nd.

Lynch didn’t confirm that an incident took place. However, she did acknowledge that they were not on good terms.

“I don’t know, man, we don’t talk anymore. We don’t talk,” said Lynch.

All I’ll say is, the locker room needs a hero sometimes, and sometimes somebody has to be that hero. I’m all right being that hero. That’s all I’ll say on that matter.”

On this week's SI MEDIA PODCAST, I asked WWE superstar Becky Lynch about a recent backstage incident with Charlotte Flair and their real-life heat. Lynch did not pull any punches. https://t.co/A6BAlsrEmO pic.twitter.com/zo8zFwyWLT — Jimmy Traina (@JimmyTraina) November 11, 2021

Becky Lynch Unable to Trust Charlotte Flair Currently

She tried to avoid commenting more on her relationship with Flair. However, Traina asked her how she deals with working with someone with whom she has a problematic relationship within the ring. She wrestles Flair at Survivor Series on November 21st at the Barcley Center in Brooklyn, NY.

Lynch discussed how wrestlers have to trust each other in the ring and work together to entertain their audience.

“…When you have two people that are wanting to work together to make magic, then you make magic, said Lynch. She continued, “Sometimes when there is hostility when you can’t trust the person, then you never know what’s going to happen. And you always have to be on guard. It’s like a game of chess.”

Traina asked if she currently trusts Flair and if they were friends. Lynch responded by saying that she doesn’t trust her.

At one point, they were best friends. It’s unclear why or when their relationship became problematic. Flair hasn’t responded to reports of their relationship status.

Both wrestlers will have to work together through their problems in less than two weeks.